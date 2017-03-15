Cara Delevingne debutará como escritora

Cara Delevingne debutará como escritora

La primera novela de la reconocida modelo se titula 'Mirror, Mirror' y se publicará en octubre. 

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne en el show de Chanel, en la semana de la moda París 2017.

Foto:

Getty Images/AFP/ Pascal Le Segretain

15 de marzo 2017 , 11:29 a.m.

La actriz y modelo británica Cara Delevingne anunció en su perfil oficial de Instagram que publicará su primera novela en octubre de este año. La novela se titula "Mirror, Mirror", y según escribió Delevingne, es la historia de un grupo de amigos adolescentes -Red, Leo, Naima y Rose- tratando de descubrir quiénes son y de sortear los problemas en la escuela y las relaciones personales. "Amo estos personajes, lo que simbolizan y lo que esta historia representa", añadió.

Cara Delevingne tiene más de 38 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram y escogió esta red social para anunciar su debut como escritora, con una fotografía del borrador de la novela en sus manos.  La modelo aseguró que escribir esta novela ha sido una experiencia de las que "cambian la vida".


Tras triunfar en las pasarelas internacionales, Delevingne decidió enfocar su carrera en la actuación y se abrió camino en Hollywood. Así, ha participado en películas como "Paper Towns" (2015) y "Suicide Squad" (2016). Este año estrenará el drama histórico "Tulip Fever", junto a Alicia Vikander y Christoph Waltz, y el filme de ciencia-ficción "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets", del realizador francés Luc Besson.

Ahora que se acerca la publicación de su primera novela, Cara Delevingne muestra al mundo una nueva faceta y vive un momento de "pellízcame", como expresó en su cuenta de Instagram.

EFE

