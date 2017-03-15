Cara Delevingne debutará como escritora

La actriz y modelo británica Cara Delevingne anunció en su perfil oficial de Instagram que publicará su primera novela en octubre de este año. La novela se titula "Mirror, Mirror", y según escribió Delevingne, es la historia de un grupo de amigos adolescentes -Red, Leo, Naima y Rose- tratando de descubrir quiénes son y de sortear los problemas en la escuela y las relaciones personales. "Amo estos personajes, lo que simbolizan y lo que esta historia representa", añadió.
Cara Delevingne tiene más de 38 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram y escogió esta red social para anunciar su debut como escritora, con una fotografía del borrador de la novela en sus manos. La modelo aseguró que escribir esta novela ha sido una experiencia de las que "cambian la vida".
Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music 😵) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU! #MirrorMirror
Tras triunfar en las pasarelas internacionales, Delevingne decidió enfocar su carrera en la actuación y se abrió camino en Hollywood. Así, ha participado en películas como "Paper Towns" (2015) y "Suicide Squad" (2016). Este año estrenará el drama histórico "Tulip Fever", junto a Alicia Vikander y Christoph Waltz, y el filme de ciencia-ficción "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets", del realizador francés Luc Besson.
Ahora que se acerca la publicación de su primera novela, Cara Delevingne muestra al mundo una nueva faceta y vive un momento de "pellízcame", como expresó en su cuenta de Instagram.
EFE